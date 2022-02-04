Changes in salary items mine Santander utilities; fall 10.3%

Santander Mexico’s profits registered a 10.3% drop last year, amounting to 18,080 million pesosdue to higher promotion expenses, lower interest income from the total loan portfolio and investments made in securities, as well as the elimination of outsourcing.

According to the bank, in 2021 they registered an increase of 5.7%, equivalent to 2,320 million pesos, in administration and promotion expenseswhich is mainly explained by increases in salaries and employee benefits, technology expenses, as well as depreciation and amortization.

“The increase in salaries and benefits to personnel was due to a change in Mexican legislation regarding the payment of the participation of workers in profits, which required an additional charge of 959 million pesos, as well as to the hiring of employees who were previously outsourced and the general salary increase made in September 2021”, he specifies.

It may interest you: BBVA takes out the checkbook: it will invest 25% more in Mexico during 2022

For the general director of the financial institution, Héctor Grisi Checa, closed another year in which they once again faced the enormous, unpredictable and multiple challenges of the pandemichowever, they stood their ground, adapted quickly, and continued to support many customers and businesses.

“We will continue to implement many other growth initiatives, making new investments in the transformation of our bank, mainly in IT and digitization, while seeking higher levels of efficiency in all lines of business. Although we made additional progress this year, we are aware that we must accelerate the pace of transformation,” he stated.

Despite this, the current credit portfolio of the second financial institution in the country reached an amount of 750,966 million pesos at the end of 2021which represented an increase of 6.9% compared to 2020.

Santander’s financial report indicates that the balance of loans for Mexican families, including credit cards or mortgages, closed at 288,583 million pesos, 9.4% more than the previous year.

Also read: Banks will close on Monday, February 7

In this regard, the bank’s CEO highlighted that in the consumer segment they are observing a solid sequential recovery, especially in credit cards, as economic activity regains momentum.

For its part, in the segment of commercial loans, the balance reached 414,186 million pesos, an increase of 5.1%.

“We started to see a strengthening in volumes, mainly driven by commercial loans, with corporate loans increasing almost 18% year-on-year, while government loans grew 14%.”

Grisi Checa added that as economic activity in Mexico picks up and the operating environment recovers, “we aim for more normalized levels of provisions and cost of risk and, therefore, further improvements in asset quality.”

Do you already have us on Facebook? Give us like and receive the best information