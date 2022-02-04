Celebrities who suffered cancer and lost the battle

The Cancer is one of the main causes of death among women and in the entertainment world they are several artists who have died due to this disease.

In Mexicobetween January and August 2020, 683 thousand 823 deaths were registered, of which 60 thousand 421 were due to malignant tumors and 51% of the victims were women, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Here we present a count of celebrities who were diagnosed with the disease and unfortunately died due to it.

Farrah Fawcett

Farrah Fawcettthe icon of the 70’s, and famous for the Serie Charlie’s Angelswas diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006. That type of cancer is very rare, affecting only 5,000 people each year in the United States.

underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy and managed to remove it briefly, but had a relapse and in 2009 passed away.

Farrah Fawcett died on June 25, 2009. (AFP)

Rita Guerrero

RIta Warriorwho was the vocalist of the group Santa Sabinadied on March 11, 2011, after fighting for more than a year against breast cancer.

Although he tried the chemotherapy and alternative medicinethe singer failed to overcome the disease.

Bimba Bose

After a long fight against breast cancer, Bimba BoseSpanish model and singer died on January 23, 2017.

The niece of Miguel Bose had battled for two years against this disease, which metastasized to the bones, liver, and brain.

Bimba Bosé died at the age of 41 due to cancer. (Instagram | Bimba Bose)

Edith Gonzalez

Edith Gonzalez He passed away in 2019 from ovarian cancer that he suffered from since 2016. Although he underwent different treatments, his cancer was detected in the terminal stage.

The specialists had predicted five years of life for him, unfortunately he only lived three.

Edith González died in 2019 at the age of 54. (Instagram | Edith Gonzalez)

Lorraine Rojas

actress and singer Lorraine Rojas He passed away in 2015 in the city of Miami, United States, at the age of 44, after a long battle against cancer.

Rojas, who bravely fought the disease in different stages since 2008 and died at home surrounded by the love of her family, her boyfriend and her closest friends.

Lorena Rojas was diagnosed with cancer in 2008. (Special)

Eva Ekvall

Eva Ekvallformer Miss Venezuela, died in Houston, Texas, after facing a breast cancer which was diagnosed in 2010.

After being diagnosed, she came to question the issue of health as a means to achieve beauty and not to prevent and cure diseases.

The former miss documented the process of her illness with the photos of the well-known Venezuelan photographer Robert Mata which would later become the book out of focus along with the emails that the model sent to her relatives.

Cover of the book Fuera de Foco in which Eva Ekvall documented her process with cancer. (Special)

Celia Cruz

In 2003 Celia Cruz lost his life after fighting a head tumor.

The queen of salsa had undergone surgery in November of that year, however, she had suffered several relapses that caused her death.

Celia Cruz died at her home in New Jersey, United States, accompanied in her last moments by her husband Peter Knight.

Celia Cruz died accompanied by her husband Pedro Knight. (Instagram | Celia Cruz)

Rocio durcal

Rocio durcal He died at his home in Torrelodones, Madrid, in 2006 as a result of cancer that was diagnosed in October 2001.

The singer and actress suffered from cancer in the womb and years later they found small spots on her lungs; she underwent chemotherapy.

Rocío Dúrcal fought against cancer in the womb. (Facebook | Rocio Durcal)

