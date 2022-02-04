Cavani angers Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has made him very angry Man Utd after personally requesting Ralf Rannick stay several more days at home and not join the group in order to rest. The Uruguayan footballer has been concentrating with the Uruguay National Team these days and was expected at the club to face the team’s commitments this weekend, however, it seems that they have agreed to give him a few days off.

Ralf Rangnick has been the one who has revealed the request of the Uruguayan striker, who has wanted to have time off after having been with his national team, “He called me to ask me if he could have a few days off to stay in Uruguay. He will not be part of the group this weekend of week”. The 34-year-old striker wanted some days off to rest at his home and it seems the club have reluctantly agreed to this request, but the team’s fans have already made it clear that this cannot be allowed.

–Future away from Old Trafford

Edinson Cavani is not at all clear about his continuity at Manchester United next season, in fact, there was talk that he tried to leave in the last January market, but his departure was stopped since it was Anthony Martial who ended up leaving for Sevilla and they did not want weaken the lead so much. Despite the fact that the footballer could not finalize an exit in the winter market, everything seems to indicate that Cavani’s future is very far from Old Trafford and the player will leave the club’s discipline at the end of the season with almost all probability.