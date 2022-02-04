Cardinals and Niners would return to play in Mexico in 2022

Arizona and San Francisco, who played at the Azteca Stadium in 2005, would face each other again in Mexican territory as part of the Week 11, “Monday Night Football” game.

The arizona cardinals Y San Francisco 49erswho in 2005 starred in the first regular season game outside the United States in the history of the NFLthey would return to the Azteca Stadium for the 2022 season, according to information shared by John Sutcliffein “Sports Center” from ESPN.

According Sutcliffethe party would be part of the calendar of “monday night football” which conveys ESPNand would be celebrated in Week 11, in the month of November.

The Cardinals and 49ers played the first international regular season game in the NFL at Estadio Azteca, in 2005. Getty Images

“What I understand is that the NFL to the Aztec stadium“, He said Sutcliffe in “Sports Center” from ESPN. “The idea is to continue in the month of November, it would be Date 11, it would be ‘Monday Night Footballl’, and the idea is to bring the teams that the pandemic did not allow [el año pasado]the two teams that made history in 2005, also in the Aztec. I mean Kyler Murray and the arizona cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers. That’s the information I have.”

What’s more, Sutcliffe announced that the league will briefly announce that the NFL will play, for the first time in the 2022 campaign, a regular season game in Germanywith the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the teams that would participate in that duel.

The chiefs have previously played in Aztec stadiumalso, on November 18, 2019, when they beat by 24 to 17 to Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cardinals Y Niners they met in the Aztec stadium on October 2, 2205, in a match that he won Arizona 31-14, marking the first time the league had held a regular-season game outside of the United States. Previously, the league had brought exhibition games to Mexico, Japan, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Spain, Ireland, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The Cardinals Y 49ers They are divisional rivals in the NFC West. Arizona coming off an 11-6 season, falling into the Wild Card Round of the postseason against Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers culminated their season with a record of 10-7, remaining in the prelude to the superbowl after falling before them rams.

An official announcement from the NFL regarding all international games scheduled for the 2022 campaign is expected.