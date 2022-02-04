Cancer: What are the most common symptoms of the disease?

Looking ahead to World Cancer Day, Dr. Juan Carlos Vázquez Limón, head of the Adult Oncology Service of the Old Civil Hospital, “Fray Antonio Alcalde”told us what the early symptoms of the most common cancers can be.

Lung cancer

Lung cancer, he said, is the one causes more fatalities overall in both sexes and it is common in those patients who smoke, smoked or were exposed to tobacco.

“If they have chronic or persistent cough You have to look for a cause that is not a common cold or pneumonia, it could be tuberculosis or lung cancer. Persistent cough that does not go away in more than two weeks, for example, it is worth starting to see a specialist.

Prostate cancer

It is the most common cancer in men. “Most of the time patients will have trouble urinating. Decrease in the caliber of the stream, that is, a thinner stream, or that they go to the bathroom and take breaks and have the feeling that they are not finished yet, but the urine no longer comes out and that they want to continue urinating. In more advanced stages there are times that the urinary tract can be obstructed and they stop urinating and that is very painful.

breast cancer

It is the most common cancer in women. “It is asymptomatic and that is why you have to be doing an annual mammogram with a complementary ultrasound. It would be interesting if there were breast redness, nipple inversionthat there is a palpable lesion”.

colon and rectal cancer

It is the fourth most common cancer. Among the most common symptoms are “that patients have bloody stools, decrease in the caliber of the stool, that is, they are thinner and in all types of cancer there is unexplained weight loss”.

cervical cancer

He commented that it occurs in very young patients around 45 years of age. “Abnormal transvaginal bleeding occurs in women. That is, they have their normal period, but it gives them a bleeding that is heavier or lasts more days than usual, pain or bleeding during sexual intercourse, in addition to vaginal discharge, that is highly suggestive of a cervical tumor.

He said that women should have a pap smear every year from the age of 21, even if there are no symptoms, or three years after the first sexual relationship to detect it before it begins to invade.

uterine cancer

It is different from the cervix. “It occurs in postmenopausal women who may not have menstruated for 10 years and suddenly they bleed transvaginal. That’s not normal. They can be fibroids that are benign tumors or cancer.

Pancreatic or gallbladder cancer

In these there may be yellowing of the skin or jaundice and abdominal pain.

Kidney cancer

He said that the sick person feels pain in the kidney region, “Like when people say they have kidney stones.”

brain tumors

The most common, he noted, are headaches, weakness in any part of the body, visual problems and seizures.

Melanomas (skin cancer)

He mentioned that appear as moles that if they grow in size, they become thicker or their diameter becomes irregular, so an assessment must be made. “Also, sometimes on the face, in areas exposed to the sun, some warts appear, which are also called vasocellular or squamous cell cancer, and you also have to be careful with them.”

How can cancer be prevented?

The specialist pointed out that although there are factors that cannot be changed such as sex, age or family history, it is essential to lead a healthy lifestyle: exercise, a diet low in animal fats, not eating as much red meat, not smoking, and getting early screening tests.

The oncologist commented that if the tumors are detected early in the initial stage, life expectancy is above 90%.

Cancers where there are early detection tests are:

breast cancer. Women should have mammograms from the age of 40, but if they have relatives with a history, they should start these studies 10 years earlier.

Cervical cancer: Pap smear. Three years after the first relationship

Prostate cancer: From the age of 45, the prostate antigen should be done, which is in the blood, and a check-up by a urologist who performs a digital rectal examination to see if the prostate is not enlarged.

Lung cancer: Patients who have smoked more than 20 cigarettes per day or for more than 30 years, and who are over 50 years of age, may have an annual CT scan.

Colon cancer: A test called fecal occult blood can be done starting at age 50. An abdominal CT scan or colonoscopy may also be done.