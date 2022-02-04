Camila Cabello goes crazy with Rosalía’s ‘Saoko’ and qualifies it as her favorite song

From the end of 2021, Rosalia He gave his followers a taste of what his next song would be. Although many were curious about the meaning of the name of her single, many fans, including celebrities, fell at her feet with the release of “Saoko”. Camila Hair She was one of them and uploaded some stories where she showed the emotions that the musical theme produced in her.

As of February 3, 2022, fans of the Spanish interpreter will be able to find on digital platforms the single that will be part of the new one from her new album ‘Motomami’. Although the official release date of the record production is still unknown, the singer has not stopped presenting details, songs and the cover of what will be her third studio album.

Camila Cabello dances to the rhythm of “Saoko” by Rosalía

Camila Hair He has just demonstrated the hit that will be “Saoko” from Rosalia through their Instagram stories. Just 10 hours after its official launch, the song already had the long-awaited response, as the singer of “Havanna” showed, who wrote a message about her impressions and a video where she is seen enjoying the single.

In the first publication dedicated to the latest from the creator of ‘El mar amar’, the Cuban-American singer shared a photo of the cover of the song and included a message where she stated that she felt like in the holidays: “This It was my favorite song since I heard the excerpt. Today feels like Christmas.”

Yes OK Camila Hair commented that the song had become his favorite since Rosalia presented a preview on her TikTok account—where she came out with Rauw Alejandro singing the chorus—, the Cuban actress also shared a video where she is seen moving her hair to the rhythm of “Saoko”.

“I am very much mine, I transform myself / A butterfly, I transform myself / Drag queen makeup, I transform myself / Lluvia de est?lla, I transform Passá ‘back’, I m? I transform / Like Sex Siren, I transform myself / I contradict myself, I transform myself / I’m all ‘things’, I transform myself ”, Camila Cabello sang excitedly in her Instagram stories.

For its part, Rosalia shared some of the reactions celebrities, like Drake, have had to his song “Saoko”. In fact, it also included Camila Hair and commented with heart emojis. We hope that soon this interaction will turn into a collaboration between the singer-songwriters.