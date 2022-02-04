Britney Spears and her exercise routine to stay fit and healthy at 40

Over the years, something we applaud for Britney Spears is that, despite the hard process he has experienced, he continues to fight for his mental and physical health. In its Instagram, we see her more and more active as in the last publications she has made, where you can see how she exercises on a daily basis. So, if you are a fan of the princess of pop like us and you follow her track until today, you will surely be interested in knowing what Britney Spears’ exercise routine is like and her key movements to have a great body at 40.

For your good luck, after a long investigation today we reveal to you what it does, and we warn you something, they are hard but effective exercises!

yoga stretches

Yoga stretches are key in britney spears exercise routine. he likes to do splits and arches – also known as dhanurasana – as part of the warm-up, and also to stay flexible and fit through the years. If you want to replicate them, do so with caution and expert supervision, as a high level of work and elasticity is required to achieve them.

Even over the years, the celebrity does not stop doing physical activity for her physical and mental well-being. Instagram @britneyspears

high kicks

The interpreter of ‘Toxic’ also likes to practice the high kicks or front, side and back high kicks. class pass reports that this exercise helps increase the heart rate in order to warm up the body and also promotes hip mobility and gluteal flexibility.

as you will see, Britney Spears he takes his time warming up to avoid injury, and it’s a lesson he leaves us all with for any workout!

Sit-ups on a fitball

Doing sit-ups can be more fun than you think. As part of your work out, the singer has shown in Instagram who does sit-ups on a fitball or pilates ball. This practice requires concentration, strength and a lot of balance so as not to fall off the ball, but best of all, it marks the abdomen and it is clear to us that it works for Britney Spears.

Squats with weights

It is another of his favorite exercises and you will not believe the amount of benefits that doing squats with weight offers to your body: It is a powerful calorie burner, increases muscular resistance, creates volume and tone, improves posture and also flexibility of the core. wow! For core, she also does squats with a pilates ball in her hands and bikes while lying on a yoga mat.