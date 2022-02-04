Break everything: six catastrophe movies for a streaming matinee – Tvshow – 02/04/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

There is no one who breaks things more than Roland Emmerich, the German who leads a life in the field of film demolition. He has done it on a Hollywood budget which makes it spectacular, although the artistic merit of his films is up for debate.

That shouldn’t matter much to him because in his filmography he has earned billions of dollars by wearing it to the White House (in Independence Day), Japan (Godzilla) and almost everyone in The day after tomorrow Y 2012), to name just a few milestones. That has made Emmerich the king of catastrophe cinema, a subgenre of rigid protocol that he now revisits in moon fallwhich just opened in local theaters.

There he faces another catastrophe of apocalyptic dimensions with the Moon coming directly towards our planet. A mission, made up of two retired astronauts and a conspiracy theorist (sic), tries to stop that stone ball that is pointing this way. The three heroes have the face of Halle BerryPatrick Wilson Y John Bradley.

We must not take these disaster movies too seriously (such is their anglicism) and just sit back and wait for them to save us from, precisely, the imminent disaster. Thus, due to their lightness and predictability, they are good material for boring afternoons.

If one who has already seen will know 2012, a recurring figure of the cable grid, so many times as to know that in the end the dog is saved and, nevertheless, live with the anxiety of someone who witnesses the last days of humanity. Cinema is so magical.

So, for an afternoon without a nap and wanting a matinee, here are six catastrophe movies that are on the streaming service.

Godzilla

Since we are with Emmerich, what better to start with his version of the father (or mother?) of all demolition movies, Godzilla, that is, the sea monster that usually destroys Tokyo. There is Matthew Broderick as the scientist who tries to explain everything, and some special effects that today seem prehistoric but that are, shall we say, nice. This is pure nineties. (On New Century’s NSNOw and on HBO Max)

San Andreas.

The role of the scientist who wants to alert us and nobody takes him seriously, here it is up to Paul Giamatti who realizes that the San Andreas Fault is bigger than previously thought and that candy is about to swallow the entire West Coast of the United States. He puts the muscles Dwayne Johnson, a rescuer who can save a car from falling from a ravine by piloting a helicopter. And on top of that, he spends his working hours going to rescue his wife and his daughter who are lost in a ruined San Francisco. A hero. (Netflix)

Geo-storm.

Global warming is to blame, of course, but humanity has been so attentive that it built a barrier of satellites to control the weather. But it is clear, for the film to exist, the devices have to fail because if not, how do you explain the frozen beaches in Copacabana, for example. And now, who can defend us? Gerard Butler, which has already saved several presidents and survived another of the many destructions of the White House. The guy comes on a ferry and fixes everything. Thank you. (Netflix and HBOMax).

In the tornado.

It is filmed as a mockumentary made with a homemade camera, a resource that was also in cloverfield which belongs to the subgenre of alien catastrophes (like Spielberg’s War of the Worlds). Here there is a New Year’s party, the school is upset, the director prepares everything and some clouds are approaching in what, according to the news, would be a red alert. With the storm comes some half-crazy tornado chasers (who in their right mind is going to get into that business?) as the sky prepares for a once-in-a-lifetime event. He directs and performs a group of nobodies but, without pretensions, there are those who say that he lets himself be seen. (NSNow and HBO Max)

Dante’s Peak.

Yes, I know, everyone saw it. But see Pierce Brosnan Y Linda Hamilton (a specialist in apocalypse) running from the burning lava among volcanic ash, that really is worth, if not the whole movie, at least for a while. It is pure nineties (considered the golden age of the genre along with the 70s) and directs, with the necessary correctness, the efficient Roger Donaldson. (Netflix)

this is the end

It’s a joke but the apocalypse arrives and grabs a bunch of young Hollywood stars at a party. They’re over here seth roden (which co-directs), James Franco, Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera Y Emma Watson. It’s more of a wacky comedy than a catastrophe, but a lot of famous faces die and it closes with a song from Backstreet Boys in Paradise. And yes, in a catastrophic world, it is a happy ending. (Netflix)