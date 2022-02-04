Bravos de León launches a directive and will be a more Leonese team than ever

Changes arrived in the ninth from Leon and Bravos de León presented its new management structure, including the Leonese businessman Mauricio Martínez as leader of this project.

A few weeks ago, Multimedios de Monterrey ended relations with the team and that opened the opportunity for Bravos to now fully belong to the city of León.

Thus, starting in the 2022 season of the Mexican Baseball League, businessman Mauricio Martinez will lead the Bravos de León.

TV4 Guanajuato, the state television station, will support as a strategic ally and with the transmission of the games in León, but the ownership of the team will be in the hands of Leonese businessmen.

“We are renovating the entire internal part, both administrative and sports… new things are coming that are going to give us a lot of emotion,” commented Mauricio Martinez.

They want a fortress

One of the ideas is that the Domingo Santana Stadium slightly modify its name and now be known as “Domingo Santana TV4 La Fortaleza”, although the modification is still a project.

“The renewal of Bravos came with people who love the Bravos team from the heart and talking, we are convinced of the love we have for the jersey and looking to get ahead,” added Julián Villarreal.

The new manager of the Braves

In the presentation of the new Bravos structure, Eduardo “Mosco” Arredondo was also confirmed as manager of the ninth.

“El Mosco” Arredondo will start the preseason on February 21 with prospects and on March 21 the star players will be integrated.

In addition, Gabriel Low takes over as sports manager.

Transmission of Bravos de León

TV4 will continue to broadcast the games from the local stadium and when the Bravos play on the road, they will also seek to broadcast the games so that people feel closer to the team.

