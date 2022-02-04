Boxing: Ilunga Makabu ensures that Canelo Álvarez will be brutally knocked out if he goes up to 200 pounds

Ilunga Makabu, African fighter who could face Saúl Álvarez at cruiserweight, he talked about how difficult it will be for Canelo to climb to 200 pounds, where he assures that he will be brutally knocked out, he also commented that the Mexican thinks that boxing is a joke.

“It’s a big mistake that he makes, for me it’s like he’s playing and joking with boxing. Boxing is a virtuous sport. If he moves up to cruiserweight, he’s going to get knocked out brutally. If you think Canelo hits hard, you don’t know what awaits him with me,” the boxer said in an interview for FightHub TV.

The Congolese declares himself ready for a fight against the Mexican: “Canelo is a superstar, but so am I. They are the ones who asked for the fight. I can tell you that I think he’s in serious danger getting on the cruisers and he makes a mistake, because I’m going to knock him out if that happens. If you think you can knock out Makabu, you’re wrong. I’m ready for the fight and I can knock him out.”

