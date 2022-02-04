Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 4 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

The bitcoin prices for this Friday, February 4, 2022, they present a slight increase since yesterday in their conversion to different coins such as Mexican peso, Colombian peso, dollar Y euro. However, it is still a long way from the $50,000 barrier, as it traded in October 2021.

Despite this increase in its price, the cryptocurrency market It has remained without significant movements for a few weeks. For its part, Bitcoin continues to be the digital currency most appreciated globally.

Bitcoin price this February 4, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 321.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 815 thousand 761.91

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 156 million 023 thousand 794.10

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 145 thousand 208.53

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 623 thousand 414.33

Bitcoin in Euros: 34 thousand 406.66

It should be remembered that the path of cryptocurrencies to position themselves and be used in different types of transactions has gone through ups and downs because the markets continue to maintain a certain prudence in accepting them as commonly used currency. However, more and more people are looking to allow themselves to invest and carry out all kinds of operations with them.

For example, the government of El Salvador, headed by Nayib Bukele, has made it official for Bitcoin to become legal currency, thus betting on strengthening the economy through cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the Chinese government has issued restrictions to the extent of prohibiting any transaction with these currencies.

Ethereum price this February 4, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 889.33

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 59 thousand 881.54

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 457 thousand 753.68

Ethereum in Euros: 2 thousand 527.51

Dogecoin price this February 4, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.96

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 567.05

Dogecoin in Euros: 0.12

It is undeniable that despite the significant gains that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin can exhibit, they are assets with high volatility. For this reason, it is advisable to remain attentive to the fluctuation of its price.

