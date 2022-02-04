Bielsa was going to arrive at Chivas: the two conditions that Vergara rejected

It is no secret to anyone that Marcelo Bielsa came close to directing Chivas a few years ago even held talks with the then owner of the team Jorge Vergara (RIP) to try to specify this situation, however, the talks did not bear fruit and the arrival of the Argentine strategist to the Sacred Flock.

But nevertheless, David Medranocommentator for Aztec TVrevived that chapter of the Flock in a live on social networks, where explained that he intervened for the ones Chivas leaders could contact Bielsa and then arrange a meeting.

“Dr. Rafael Ortega, who was president of Chivas, was telling me the other time, that recommended to Jorge Vergara to hire Marcelo Bielsa as Chivas coach. I tell you because I gave the phone to Rafa (from Bielsa), he told me to get Bielsa’s phone number and I got it for him.

“They talk to him, they schedule an appointment, they send him a (plane) ticket, Marcelo comes to Mexico, he stays there in Santa Fe, a fifi hotel, the Aqua, a cool hotel, Marcelo Bielsa is staying there. The next day Rafa (Ortega) and Jorge Vergara travel on Jorge’s plane to Toluca, and then they go by helicopter to the hotel, because that hotel has a heliport, They got together with Marcelo and started talking about the football part“, recounted Medrano in a live on Luis García’s account on Facebook.

According Medranothe meeting between Vergara Y Bielsa I was on the right track until the strategist launched a petition to the owner of the chiveríowhich fell like a bucket of cold water and triggered that he did not get to direct to the red and white box.

“Rafa tells me that things were going well, but Suddenly Bielsa says: ‘I’m just going to ask you for a favor important to be able to translate everything we have talked about’; Vergara tells him: ‘which one?’; Bielsa replies: ‘I just want to see you twicethe day we sign the contract and the day I cum. I don’t want to see him anymore around the club‘.

“Rafa says that he changed Jorg’s facee, everything that was going well, went backwards, already on the return flight they decided that Bielsa was not going to be the technician“, recounted Medrano.

(Minute 25)

What else happened in the meeting between Bielsa and Vergara?

For his part, the sports journalist from ESPN, Jorge Ramosalso gave a few years ago his version of the meeting between Jorge Vergara Y Marcelo Bielsain which he detailed how special the Argentine strategist was when getting involved with a project.

“Bielsa was out of work and Vergara was looking for a change for Chivas. At the meeting Bielsa asked that they put some tables in the shape of an ‘L’, he filled them with papers, he had an hour and a half to present the project to Vergara. The first thing Bielsa did was ask Vergara: ‘Do you know me? Vergara says; ‘yes, he is a very hard-working technician, I have seen his team’ … but Bielsa interrupted him and said: ‘no, do you know me?’ Vergara says: ‘well, it’s the first time we’ve seen each other’.

“Bielsa says: ‘let’s see if we understand each other How much does the organization of Guadalajara cost?’; Vergara says: ‘500 million dollars’. Bielsa tells him: ‘how are you going to give me 500 million dollars and you don’t know me?’; Vergara said: ‘Because I know his work that he has done in other places and I think he can be the perfect coach for us. Bielsa told him: ‘it would be good if you find out who I am, the Marcelo Bielsa person'”recounted Jorge Ramoswho detailed that Bielsa also questioned Vergara about the fact that his then wife Angelica Fuentes get involved in team decisions.

“And Bielsa continued: ‘Another thing I’ve heard is that his wife Angélica Fuentes He likes to get involved in team decisions, I want to tell him that if I come to work, his wife cannot intervene in team decisions‘. Vergara did not understand, she listened to him, but he told her that he promised that his wife would not get involved,'” he concluded.