Benniffer 2022: Is Jennifer Lopez ‘Ready To Say Yes’ After Speaking Out About Boyfriend Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez is on everyone’s lips these days before the imminent premiere of his new movie ‘Marry Me’ and also continues to give clues about his relationship with Ben Affleck.

The 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram to promote a fashion brand in an all-denim look.

“Ready to say *I do*? Head over to @Coach’s IG for more tomorrow. #CoachNY #MarryMeMovie”, she captioned her photo, pairing her look with a matching denim cap.

Earlier, during an interview with PEOPLE, JLo opened up about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, explaining why it’s more “beautiful” than ever.

“We both said, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.'” he explained.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very mindful of those things. We’re so protective because it’s such a beautiful time for all of us.”

She added: “It’s beautiful the way it feels so different than it did years ago. There is more appreciation and celebration for it, which is good,” he shared. “It was, ‘Oh wow, we’re not used to this and it’s really beautiful.’ But we’re also at a different point in our lives and who we were then and what we’ve done in our lives since then.”