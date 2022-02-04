Ben Affleck wanted to turn Batman into James Bond

Ben Affleck’s Batman movie was going to be very different from what Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s version will offer.

After it premiered League of Justice in 2017, there were plans for Ben Affleck write, direct and star in his own movie Batman. But that project did not come to fruition and then Matt Reeves took over and signed Robert Pattinson like the new BruceWayne.

Now we know that Warner Bros. came to present him with the script for Ben Affleck to Matt Reeves, but he decided to reject it and start it over, as it looked too much like james-bond and besides, it didn’t feel like his.

This has been revealed by himself Matt Reeves:

“That script was very action-driven. He was very deeply connected to the DCEU, with other main characters from other movies and other comics showing up. I knew when I read it that this particular script was not the way I would want to do that.”

They clearly bet on the restart.

We know some details of the story that had raised Ben Afflecksince the main villain was going to be Deathstroke from joe manganiellobut also, the Dark Knight was going to infiltrate the arkham asylum.

The ideas of Matt Reeves They went in the opposite direction:

“I told them that there are so many great movies out there, but if I had to do this, I would have to make it personal, so I would understand what I was going to do with it, so I would know where to put the camera, so I would know what to say to the actors, so I would know what should be the story This shot, I told them, pointing to the script, is a totally valid and exciting shot. It’s almost James Bond, but it wasn’t something I really identified with.”

At that moment, Matt ReeveI was doing war for the planet of the apes (2017) and I still hadn’t thought much about Batmanso he was surprised that Warner Bros. go ahead with your movie.

“To my complete shock and surprise, they said, ‘You know what, we’d really like you to do this. And we will wait.”

Would you have liked Ben Affleck to have made his own Batman movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

The movie batman from Matt Reeves It will premiere on March 4, 2022.