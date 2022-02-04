Ben Affleck could still be Batman and this track could confirm it

This year the solo installment of Flashthe long-awaited film starring Ezra Miller where he will bring Barry Allen back to life. But as is usual in this type of film, the character will not be completely alone, since he will see the return of some superheroes from the DC Universe.

The film directed by Andy Muschietti will be attended by two Batman: the one of Michael Keaton and the Ben Affleck. The latter will put on the hero’s costume one last time, after his appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. According to him it has transpired, this will be the last appearance of Affleck in the skin of the hero.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash

However, in the last few hours, doubts have been generated again in relation to Affleck’s permanent departure as the Gotham City vigilante. It was Ezra Miller himself who sowed the share of uncertainty in one of his recent publications on social networks.

Through his Instagram account, the actor published a screenshot of an article indicating that the Ben Affleck’s final appearance as Batman will be in The Flash. The protagonist wrote a “hahahaha” on the image, as a mockery of the news, implying that this information is false.

Of course, the publication made by Miller is not entirely clear, and it would not be the first time that the actor has used his social networks to publish things without much sense. As for Affleck, he himself confirmed that his participation in The Flash would be his last appearance as The Batman. There is even a very popular theory among fans that the hero could die on the tape. While the Keaton version would become the main hero of Gotham.

Recently, Affleck also opened up about his wishes to no longer play Batman. He even recalled that he did not have a good time during the filming of Justice League under the orders of Joss Whedon, coming to the conclusion that he was not happy bringing the character to life. It was then that Warner Bros. decided not to go ahead with the batman solo movie with Affleck, and instead opted to move forward with the Matt Reeves, which stars Robert Pattinson.

Flash It will hit theaters in November 2022.

