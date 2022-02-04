Ben Affleck could still be Batman and this track could confirm it

This year the solo installment of Flashthe long-awaited film starring Ezra Miller where he will bring Barry Allen back to life. But as is usual in this type of film, the character will not be completely alone, since he will see the return of some superheroes from the DC Universe.

The film directed by Andy Muschietti will be attended by two Batman: the one of Michael Keaton and the Ben Affleck. The latter will put on the hero’s costume one last time, after his appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. According to him it has transpired, this will be the last appearance of Affleck in the skin of the hero.

