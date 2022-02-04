Ben Affleck and the aesthetic arrangements that have been made

Ben Affleck He has just confirmed that he had some aesthetic touches for his participation in Armageddon, the classic 1998 film.

The confirmation was given during a interview with Entertainment Weekly, in a chat with his friend Matt Damon. “They excavated two scenes of Disney to recreate huge asteroid craters and I didn’t even think about the fact that the basic premise of the movie was totally absurd,” he reflected on the plot.

Why train oil drillers to be astronauts instead of training astronauts to be oil drillers? One would think that the learning curve would be a little steeper in the journey from an oil driller to that of an astronaut… But it was fun and it came at the right time, “he added about the plot.

However, then confirmation came: “They made me get my teeth fixed, work out and look sexy. ‘Be sexy,’ they told me. And I thought about how to do it. ‘Go to the gym,’ they told me again. Running in the gym And putting oil on my body and stuff turned out to be a version of one of those topless male calendar models in a garage carrying tires all greased up.”

Despite all the comments, Affleck assured that Armageddon is the film of his entire filmography that his children like the most. “It’s funny, because that’s the only movie of mine that my kids have seen and they admit they liked it, even though they relentlessly make fun of me,” the Oscar winner said.