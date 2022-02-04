Bella Hadid goes viral on TikTok with her beauty tips

Bella Hadid can officially add the TikTok hobby to his vast portfolio of talents. The model has found her niche on the video platform, and Gen Z loves it.

His latest video, which has received 4.6 million ‘likes’, has allowed us to see how he spends his lunch breaks behind the scenes. The model, who simply titled the clip: ‘lunch break‘ on her @bella.k.hadid account, she leaned into the original trending user @rcoveringhetero. The 25-year-old supermodel mimicked her words as she recorded herself eating some fries looking irresistibly cool.

Bella Hadid. Photo: Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Bella condensed her day into another TikTok hit for his four million followers (he had two hours to kill before call time, he told his followers). Beauty lovers reveled in her in-depth skincare routine (Bella is a fan of using cool face rollers and toners and Dior lip gloss), and then we watched the model play dress-up in real time, which which earned him another 2.6 million likes. The most important comment was that of a user who begged Bella Hadid to open a YouTube channel. Could this be the beginning of her era as a blogger?

Vogue editors are also down Bella’s rabbit hole on TikTok: “It’s dangerous territory for me,” said Alice Newbold, Vogue’s executive editor. ‘Once you get hooked on Hadid, it’s an addiction.’