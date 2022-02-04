Beijing 2022 live; follows the opening of the Winter Olympics

The opening will take place at the National Olympic Stadium in Beijing this Friday, February 4 at 6:00 in the morning.

The opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is a few hours away from starting, an event where the best athletes, including four Mexicans, will seek to get on the Olympic podium.

o’clock at 6:00 in the morning you will be able to see the Mexican delegation parade in the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics this friday february 4. The four national athletes attending are:

Sarah Schlepper | Alpine ski

Donovan Carrillo | Figure skating

Rudolph Dickson | Alpine ski

Jonathan Soto | Cross country ski

Follow minute by minute of the inauguration of Beijing 2022which marks the beginning of this event that will take out until Sunday February 20; and where 15 will be played disciplines of seven sports.

In addition, 109 medals will be awarded, seven more than in PyeongChang 2018. And there will be new events in bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing, ski jumping and snowboarding.

About the opening of Beijing 2022

Through music, songs, dance and fireworks, the olympics opening ceremony invites everyone to discover the culture of the country where the Games are held.

East february 4almost 14 years after the iconic spectacle of the Summer Games ceremonies, the Beijing National Stadiumalso know as “The Bird’s Nest“, will once again host an Olympic opening ceremony; this time for Beijing 2022.

How and where to see live and direct Mexicans in the Winter Olympic Games?

