Azcarraga appeared! The boss came to America to scold everyone

Isn’t that already worth an umbrella? After the countless complaints on social networks against Emilio Azcarraga for “abandoning” America, the owner of the team and Televisa appeared by surprise This Thursday at the Coapa facilities and, according to reports, he arrived with his sword drawn to make it clear that only the title is worth saving the tournament.

Although they have barely played two games in Clausura 2022, the eagles have not won because with Puebla they tied -the day Santiago Solari was expelled- and then fell to the champion, Atlas, so they are in 14th place with only one point, in addition to a pending game with Mazatlán.

Why did Emilio Azcárraga go to Club América?

The information is shared by the journalist Beatriz Pereyra, from the magazine Processwho details that Azcárraga appeared at Club América this Thursday to express his concern about the slow start of the tournament, but above all to to support Santiago Baños first and foremostthe sports director who has been severely questioned by fans and the press, including TUDN, although they are later forced to apologize.

The owner of Televisa brought together the players and the coaching staff to make it clear that the requirement is the title and it was said aware of the concern among the followers due to the poor recent results, because with Solari in charge they were eliminated in the Quarterfinals in the two 2021 tournaments and lost the Concachampions Final against Rayados, which debuts this Saturday in the Club World Cup.

Another of the Azcarraga Jean commitmentsaccording to the aforementioned medium, is “be much closer” and “actively participate” of the situation of the team, who is claimed the lack of “star players” as in previous years, claiming that now the elite players seem to arrive at Tigres, Monterrey or Cruz Azul before El Nido.

Azcárraga ‘snuggled up’ to América Femenil

During his visit to Coapa, the businessman also had a meeting with the Eagles Women’s teamwith whom was more lax since they reached the Semifinals last semester, but he also reminded them that the institution’s commitment is to fill the showcases and wants them to be as successful as the men’s team, which is the one with the most Liga MX titles with 13.

Photo taken from the magazine Process