Australian Competition Watchdog Investigates Meta Over Cryptocurrency Scam Ads By Cointelegraph

The Australian Consumer and Competition Watchdog (ACCC) is investigating Facebook’s (NASDAQ:) parent company, Meta, for a long-running series of fraudulent cryptocurrency advertisements for the platform.
The news comes just a day after Cointelegraph reported that billionaire businessman Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest was taking criminal action against the social media giant for failing to remove fake cryptocurrency scam ads and articles using his name and likeness. .
Numerous other high-profile celebrities, from Hugh Jackman to Nicole Kidman, have been fraudulently employed to lure users into investment scams.
