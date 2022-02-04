Aubameyang got ‘wet’ about Dembélé and assured that he has come…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is officially a new FC Barcelona player. At 32 years old, the striker wants to be the protagonist for Xavi Hernández, and he has in mind the plan that the coach has for him. This Monday he met his teammates in one of the first team training sessions, and he has already shown good chemistry with Ousmane Dembele. In the press conference of his presentation, the questions about the French striker did not wait.

After responding about his stay in Catalonia and his landing at the Camp Nou, the attacker spoke about Dembélé’s present within the institution. “I have to tell the true. He is training very well and as a friend of Ousmane I hope that he and the club find a solution. He is a fantastic player. I hope everything works out. I can’t decide for myself,” said Barça’s new ‘9’, who knows the Frenchman’s delicate relationship with the club’s board.

In addition, he also expressed his opinion about what Barcelona represents and what his aspirations are when wearing the elastic culé. “I think that Barça is a great club that has to win the Champions League, that’s why coming here is an opportunity to get it. We will do everything to reach a final again and be champions, “said the international with Gabon, who has hope in his teammates and in the new sports project of the entity.

He has also commented on the club’s style of play and his role in the eleven. “I’ve talked a bit with the coach and he sees me playing 9. I’m ready. If one day he needs me in the band there will be no problem either. I see myself prepared and I think I have been very lucky to play in the Premier, it has helped me a lot to adapt. I already want to start and in my mind I know I’m ready”, clarified the striker, who is aware of his role within the team.

The winter market and the Arsenal

Finally, he spoke about the process of his transfer and his departure from Arsenal. “It was a very long, crazy day. We signed two minutes from the end. A little stress but all good. On the other hand, at Arsenal they were difficult months but I think that’s how football is sometimes. I think the problem was only with Arteta. I can’t say much, he wasn’t happy and he’s done. On my part I have never wanted to do something wrong”, concluded the new FC Barcelona player.