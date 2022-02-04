Astronaut warns Tom Cruise: beware of odors on the ISS

The United States wants to follow in Russia’s footsteps and shoot a movie in space. The protagonist of this adventure will be Tom Cruise, who in 2020 partnered with SpaceX to record some scenes on the International Space Station (ISS).

As a preparation, astronaut Victor Glover met with the actor to give him some advice about life in space.

Glover arrived at the ISS in November 2020 aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The conversation took place at the end of last year, but was barely shared this week. The dialogue is part of the NASA podcast The Body in Space.

The first thing the astronaut warned Cruise about when he arrived at the ISS is to be careful about the smell.

“When you first arrive at the space station is when you notice the smell stronger, because you kind of get saturated and get used to it later, but it’s an interesting combination,” he said in the program.

“When you walk into the module that has the lifting equipment, the strength training equipment, that’s also where the bathroom is. So that’s the most odoriferous module. That one smells like a locker room,” she added.

During the interview, Glover also told the star of Mission Impossible that spacewalks aren’t really like a walk.

“You move around in a suit that can weigh, with your body, up to a thousand pounds and you rarely use your legs. It’s like running two marathons but with your hands the whole time,” she stated.

In this way, Tom Cruise is getting ready to face one of the toughest challenges of his vast career as an actor.

