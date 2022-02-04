Arturo ‘El Rudo’ Rivera hospitalized; request blood donors

Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera you are hospitalized due to health complications.

Until now, The reason for his admission to the hospital or the state of health of the famous wrestling commentator in our country is unknown.

Via Twitter, Televisa reported that donors of any blood type are needed for “El Rudo” Rivera, without giving further details.

It may interest you | The ring cries for Dr. Alfonso Morales (1949-2020) | Video

Colleagues and fighters join the call and send good wishes

After learning of the hospitalization, colleagues replied to the request for donors and expressed their wishes for a speedy recovery.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker