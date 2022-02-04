Arturo ‘El Rudo’ Rivera hospitalized; request blood donors

Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera you are hospitalized due to health complications.

Until now, The reason for his admission to the hospital or the state of health of the famous wrestling commentator in our country is unknown.

Via Twitter, Televisa reported that donors of any blood type are needed for “El Rudo” Rivera, without giving further details.

Colleagues and fighters join the call and send good wishes

After learning of the hospitalization, colleagues replied to the request for donors and expressed their wishes for a speedy recovery.

WINNERS LET’S SUPPORT OUR FRIEND ARTURO “EL RUDO” RIVERA @RudoVisionTV@jesuszunigaglez

Here your information:

Name: Jose Arturo Rivera Garcia

Social Security Number: 1780 540055 5454PE

Regional Hospital No. 1 Here ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Request an appointment at:https://t.co/1K6SNJAsm9 pic.twitter.com/rIdnnX9fMN — Valeria Avigut (@ValeriaAvigut) February 3, 2022

Hopefully they can support the dear Rudo !!!!!! https://t.co/khXmgwaKMn – Antonio de Valdés (@adevaldes) February 3, 2022