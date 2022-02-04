Approximately how much does a cancer treatment cost?

Contract Cancer can put the person who suffers from it in an unfortunate situation, the price of the disease is very high, since it generates a lot of damage both physical Y emotional What cheap.

The fact of suffering from it could make it impossible for people to carry out their daily activities, which in some cases does not allow them to pay for the treatment because it is very expensive.

For this reason, different institutions recommend taking out cancer insurance or any other health service that guarantees medical care if this disease is detected.

According to data from the Health SecretaryEvery year around 200,000 new cases are presented and it causes the death of 80,000 people.

According to the portal ‘arcas’, specialized in insurance, one of the types with the highest incidence is breast cancer, which is the first cause of death among women over 25 years of age, and whose treatment frequently requires mastectomy and reconstruction. .

The costs Estimates of this treatment in a first surgical stage reach 36,000 pesos and, for the second, from 10,000 to 27,000 pesos, although this does not include other procedures necessary to guarantee the success of the operation, such as radio and chemo therapies.

Given this context, and considering that 68 million people in Mexico do not have any type of social security –according to the 2018 Human Rights and Poverty report, prepared by the organization Citizen Action Against Poverty, with the collaboration of the Foundation for Peace in Guerrero and the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH)—, it is essential to create awareness in the population to prevent this evil that can affect anyone.

Studies carried out by insurance companies in the country reveal that the costs of cancer treatment can exceed one million pesos in the event of complications.

In that sense, it may be possible to fight the disease with approximately 100 thousand pesos if it is detected in a timely manner, if the treatment period is not prolonged.

It is worth mentioning that the price of chemotherapy is around 10,000 pesos and generally requires about six sessions every 21 days, so that in less than a semester the disbursement would amount to 60,000 pesos.

However, the costs of extra medications necessary to resist and avoid the pain that the disease can cause are not included.

