Antonio Conte criticizes Tottenham’s transfer policy

Antonio Conte pointed out that it is not normal to lose four players in January, because it means that they did something wrong in the past.

Antonio Conte, coach of Tottenham Hotspur, assured that Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso are two important players for the clubbut dropped that the London team has to improve its transfer policy.

Gil has left on loan to Valencia while Lo Celso has gone on loan to Villarreal until the end of the season. What’s more, Tanguy Ndombelefor which Tottenham paid 60 million, has been transferred to Olympique de Lyon, and give him there has been sold to Everton.

“They are important players, for whom we pay a lot. It is not normal to lose four players in January. We reached an agreement with the players and the club, but the fact that this has happened means that we have done something wrong in the past.”

“Normally you lose a player after one or three years. That is why we have to pay more attention when we go to the market and which players are we going to sign. It is essential if we want to strengthen the team instead of weakening it.”

“I’m here to try to help the team improve. In the past I have created good structures and good teams. Here we have to do it too, because it will be important to not make mistakes in the future. At the moment there are many teams ahead of us for this reason,” added Conte.

With these exits, Tottenham has been reinforced with the signings of Rodrigo Bentancur and of Dejan Kulusevskyboth from Juventus in Turin.