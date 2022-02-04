Anne Hathaway recreates iconic look from The Devil Wears Fashion

The Devil Wears Fashionable was one of the most famous movies at the time, and even today it is listed as a cult film. And precisely one of his main actresses made him a small tribute to the productionwith Anne Hathaway wearing an outfit very similar to the one her character used to wear, causing a furor among fans of the audiovisual and the actress.

did anyone else think The Devil Wears Prada was LITERALLY about the devil when they first saw the poster? like some Faustian romp in the world of fashion? just me? pic.twitter.com/IT5kDiVJ2h — Alex Lawson (@AlexxLawson) March 27, 2019

Although Anne Hathaway said goodbye to her character in 2006, everything indicates that she has not forgotten the fashion lessons she learned from Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared a publication in which she wears a look quite similar to the one used by Andy Sachs in the film, after she went through a great transformation, forgetting her reserved style to show a woman with more fashion sense.

In the photos, Hathaway is seen wearing a stunning Valentino white collared floral mini dress, paired with black wolford tights, black Giuseppe Zanotti platform boots, bulgari jewelry and a yellow Valentino bag, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

While the outfit reminds his fans of The Devil Dressing Fashionably, the way he styled his hair helped complement the character’s iconic look. Andy was known for her bangs, which received the full treatment during her fashion magazine makeover, and Anne’s current hairstyle was undeniably similar.

Worn in a high ponytail with long tendrils, fans were quick to ask if it was Anne or Andy in the photos.

“Grazie/Merci/ThankYouForever @maisonvalentino,” the actress wrote in the post’s description.

The comments of the fans

As soon as Anne Hathaway uploaded the post in her chic outfit, fans of the actress and The Devil Wears Fashionable wereted no time heading to the comments section to leave their thoughts on her look from the past that works so well on the web. present.

“Andy Sachs vibes. You look beautiful in that outfit just like when you wore it in the movie”, “You kept the same fashion sense as Andy, I love it” and “Anne Hathaway will always be Andy in my head” are some of the comments that were made. you can read in the post.

Other Instagram users also toyed with the idea that Anne Hathaway could be giving a little wink about a possible sequel to the moviemore than 15 years after its premiere.

“Anne Hathaway is confirming the return of Andy for a second part of The Devil Wears Fashionable and we don’t realize it”, “Anne Hathaway can easily return to the role of Andy, she hasn’t aged a day” and “The devil dress fashionable in its second part? Please tell me yes” were some of the comments from the actress’s followers.

The actress likes to remember her characters

Like this wink she made with Andy in The Devil Wears Fashion, Anne Hathaway has also remembered other characters through her Instagram account. And one of the most remembered of her was her when she brought back Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries.

The actress delighted her fans in 2020 when she recreated the iconic look of the Princess of Genovia for the #PillowChallenge. Hathaway paid homage to the 2001 Disney movie poster, complete with sunglasses, headphones and a butterfly background. “A queen is never late; everyone else just shows up early”he said in reference to his own tardiness in the virtual challenge.

