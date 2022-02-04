Animal Crossing: New Horizons is already the best-selling video game in history in Japan after surpassing Super Mario Bros. – Nintenderos

Beyond the horizon a new life awaits you the sea of ​​​​relaxed! Get off the plane and set foot on your own desert island where you will make new friends and discoveries, and you will be able to enjoy a thousand opportunities. Create a paradise just for you in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch!

At first, life on the island will be a bit rudimentary, since you will only have a tent and your essential Nookophone. But do not worry! If you give a little callus, you will turn the island into the ideal home. As they say out there: for things to go well, it is better to do them yourself.

Get DIY projects, then gather the necessary materials. Create everyday tools or outdoor furniture to make life more comfortable for everyone. Decorate the island giving free rein to your creative streak, or build bridges, paths, access ramps and rivers to shape the land in any way you want. All this will take time, but then you can show off your island all you want!

The grace of turning the island into a true paradise is being able to share it with others! At first there will only be a couple of inhabitants, but as you improve the island, more will arrive. Help them settle in and give them a hand with homework, send them gifts, organize photo shoots on Fotopia Island and much more. Who have a friend, have a treasure!