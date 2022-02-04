Andrew Garfield confesses that he only told three people about his reappearance in Spiderman; find out who they are

The renowned British-American actor has revealed the three people to whom he told the secret of his reappearance as Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Andrew Garfield he kept quiet about his participation in the film for years to the people in the middle, although not to all. The actor revealed that there are three people he didn’t hide the news from, he told Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

Andrew Gardfield said while on The Ellen Show that “it was a lot of fun keeping it a secret.” “I lied to people for two years and it felt great,” except his parents and brothers, who were the first to hear the news from him, according to the British actor.

“I felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a group of people that I knew would appreciate it,” said one of the spideys about hiding his cameo in the film from Spider-Man fans. And he added that he would have wanted to continue with that “game” of keeping secrets.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast from Josh Horowitz, Gardfield confessed that he had to keep the secret with his ex-partner and co-star in The Amazing Spider-Man, Emma Stone.

“Emma kept texting me. He said, ‘Are you in this new ‘Spider-Man’ movie?’ (…) I was like: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ he assured.

She kept asking about his involvement, but he never relented. Stone then finally saw the movie and realized that the actor was on screen alongside the younger Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and the oldest from the year 2000, Tobey Maguire, and he only managed to tell him: “You’re an idiot.”