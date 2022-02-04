André Jardine, new coach of Atlético de San Luis, who is this Liga MX coach

André Jardine arrives in Liga MX as the current Olympic champion.

The Atlético de San Luis announced the arrival of André Jardine as new coach of the first team after the departure of Marcelo Méndez, that’s why we tell you who is the new Brazilian strategist of Liga MX.

Just three dates before the start of the tournament, the coach Marcelo Méndez was fired by Atlético de San Luis who this Thursday, February 3, announced the arrival of André Jardine who will occupy the bench of the rojiblancos.

Through a statement, Atlético de San Luis assured that André Jardine has extensive experience in training and detecting talent in the Brazilian clubs Internacional, Gremio and Sao Paulo.

“André Jardine will seek to contribute, not only his winning philosophy, but also to generate talent from the Potosi basic forces for the first team.” Athletic Saint Louis

The Brazilian helmsman takes the reins of Atlético San Luis, who had a lousy start to the tournament, he does not have a single point, accumulates three consecutive defeats, in addition to the fact that he has not managed to score a goal, Therefore, the club is in the last position of the quotient table with a percentage of 1.0000 and if they do not improve they would be destined to pay the most expensive fine in the absence of relegation.

Who is André Jardine, the new coach of Atlético San Luis?

André Jardine is a 42-year-old Brazilian coach who arrives after having won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with his country’s U-20 team.

Jardine began his career as coach in 2003 when he took charge of the children’s forces of the Porto Alegre International.

In 2013, André Jardine went to the Gremio de Porto Alegre Done served as assistant to Luiz Felipe Scolari to later take charge of the Brazilian team’s children’s forces.

In February 2015 he signed with Sao Paulo where he was in charge of the categories under 20 years; later in 2018 he was appointed assistant to Diego Aguirre in the first team and after the departure of the coach he held the interim position until the end of the season.

As of 2019 he took over the Brazil U-20 national team replacing Carlos Amadeu, a team that led to Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020.