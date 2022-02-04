And Ben Affleck? Maluma knelt down to Jennifer Lopez | Showbiz 123

By: round

The Colombian singer Maluma does not stop adding great successes to his career as an artist, not only in his role as businessman, model and singer, but also as an actor, which is why he is promoting his film with the “Diva del Bronx.”

Through a clip posted on his official Instagram account, the “Dirty Boy” dared to make a request to Jennifer López that not even his own current partner has dared to make yet.

The Colombian knelt down to deliver the rock to the exotic and famous woman. And the ring for when? Well, for Maluma he did not have to wait long, because without so much noise, the man dared to take the step with the also singer.

Although, to the disappointment of many, the video was only a comic clip in which they made a parody of the film that will be released in all theaters this coming February 11.

“I proposed to JLo and look at what he replied,” wrote “Papi Juancho” in the material that reached almost three million views and thousands of comments.

The synopsis for Cásate Conmigo states that the film is about: “A pop star discovers that her fiancé is cheating on her moments before her big wedding, so she decides to marry a complete stranger to the public, not knowing that it could unite their lives, possibly , forever”.

