An artificial womb and robot nanny, is it the future of humanity? – News Technology – Technology

Although it is difficult to keep up with them, technological advances continue to be more and more surprising. This time it is in reproductive matters, since a artificial uterus which is accompanied by an artificial intelligence that is in charge of constantly monitoring the embryo.

And although this looks like a movie directed by Steven Spielberg, the truth is that science has made it possible. This event, spearheaded by scientists from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology in China was published in the ‘Journal of Biomedical Engineering’.

At the moment, the study is being carried out in mice and not in humans due to the ethical implications incurred and current legislation. However, pregnancy is being studied in depth, in order to prevent and solve reproductive problems and birth defects.

With this great advance, what is proposed is that, during gestation, changes can be detected in order to adjust different factors such as oxygen that the embryo is receiving and the nutrients it may need.

Until now it is only experimenting with mice.

A fetus without a mother?

China’s birth rate has halved since 2016

One of the goals of the study is that, in the future, those who want to be mothers can do so without carrying your baby inside, but that this can be gestated outside in a safer way. This could help increase the birth rate in countries like China, where it has been considerably reduced.

This would not be the first time that the ectogenesis, or the growth of a fetus in an artificial environment. Different studies carried out in 2016 and 2017 by the University of Cambridge and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia have tried to keep fetuses in a uterus.

What differentiates this project from others developed previously is the optical device that connects with the embryo and sends the information to the artificial intelligence that studies them and even classifies them according to their state of health.

