AMLO will be able to finish his six-year term without health problems; say the doctors who treated him

The doctors who treated him for his heart condition gave the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the “guarantee” of completing the six-year term.

“Now that I’ve come out of a special health situation, the only thing I asked the doctors at the end was if they gave me a guarantee, for how long and they told me: you can finish (the six-year term). We’re going to finish the work of transformation” , He said.

When opening the branch of the Welfare Bank in Cuautepec de Hinojosa, gentlemanHe asked to hurry up and take advantage of the time the government has left to end the transformation of the country and reiterated his decision not to run for re-election.

“I am going to stay until September 24 and that is if the people decide now that there is going to be a consultation and if nature, science and the Creator allow it, but I finish at the end of September 24.

“I am in favor, because I am a Democrat, a Maderista, of effective suffrage and of not being re-elected. If we start with that of re-election, if we are feeling that we are insistent and we fall into the necessity, we are going to return to the time of Porfirio Díaz and Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna,” he reiterated.

Accompanied by the Governor of gentleman, omar fayadthe president explained that this banner also means the inauguration of 250 branches throughout the country and 100 more will be opened in March.

At the door of the bank, said that in gentleman more than 100 branches will be built and this is possible because it has the support of military engineers, who in total will build 2,700 stores throughout the country.

He added that each of the branches costs an average of 6 million pesos, an amount that could not be used if they were made with the Initiative private.

He explained that one of the reasons for building this type of branch is because private banking is not interested in having facilities in remote municipalities; only in cities and capitals.

Now, the beneficiaries of the social programs will be able to collect their support in these banks, so it is necessary that they be completely finished and with trained people.

