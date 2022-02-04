America vs. San Luis will have a special condition compared to other matches

America vs. Atlético de San Luis will have a special condition that will make it unique on date four of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

After the presentations of the Mexico national team at Aztec stadium for him Octagonal Final of the Concacaf Qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cupit is the turn of the Eagles of America that they will do it in front of Athletic Saint Louis for matchday four Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX.

In this regard, the aforementioned match will be really special compared to the rest of the matches scheduled for the date, although, in itself, it always is, because, ultimately, it is a game in which the main team will participate manly of the institution cream bluein this case there is something punctual that will differentiate it in favor of the fans.

Turns out the MX League reported on the capacity allowed for each of the commitments that will make up day four of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022based on the “national epidemiological traffic light and the determination of the state health authorities in which the different clubs have headquarters”.

question, the America vs. Athletic Saint Louis this Saturday, February 5, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDMX, will be the only one with 100 percent of the venue enabled for public assistance. That is, the Aztec stadium may be complete to see the clash between those led by the Indiecito Solari and those of Potosi.

Where to watch America vs. Atlético de San Luis for the Closing Tournament 2022?

The Eagles of America are still preparing in Coapa for the game against Athletic Saint Louiscorresponding to day four of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX. It will take place this Saturday, February 5, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDMX at Aztec stadium with the transmission of TUDN.