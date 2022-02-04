Amazon raises the price of annual Prime membership

This is the futuristic clothing store that Amazon will open later this year 1:01

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime subscription from $119 to $139 per year in the United States, the company announced alongside its earnings report on Thursday. The monthly subscription price will also increase from $12.99 to $14.99.

The company said it will raise the price due to “expanded Prime membership benefits,” such as added Prime Video content and free same-day shipping, as well as to offset rising labor and transportation costs on its network. distribution. The move comes as prices for almost everything from food to energy have risen in recent months. Amazon also said last year that it had raised the wages of thousands of workers.

The company last raised Prime prices in 2018, when the $99 annual membership increased. The latest price hike represents a 17% increase.

This change will take effect on February 18 for new Prime members and after March 25 for existing members.

The increase in the price of the Prime membership was not the only important news during the financial report. The company’s profit also doubled during the quarter ending in December, to $14.3 billion, beating Wall Street analysts’ expectations. The big jump in earnings was largely due to the company’s accounting for its investment in electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive, which had a massive initial public offering in November.

And while the company posted operating losses in both its international e-commerce business and in North America, its biggest profit driver, Amazon Web Services, reported a nearly 49% jump in operating income, to $5.3 billion.

Overall sales for the quarter rose more than 9% from the prior-year quarter to $137.4 billion, just shy of the $137.6 billion that analysts had forecast.

Amazon shares rose more than 17% in after-hours trading after Thursday’s report.