Amazon couriers extorted to gain followers on TikTok

the industry of delivery has many problems, but perhaps the most critical is the pressure that is put on the last mile worker. Many of them are hostage to user ratings, and on many occasions, their salary (and even their own job) depends on the consumer giving them a good score. The list is long, from the world of Uber drivers, Cabify and others, through the delivery of Glovo or Uber Eats, to the Amazon sector.

None of this is new, satisfaction surveys are already a standard in certain retail sectors, but what is happening with some Amazon delivery employees in the US cries out to heaven. Users know that their evaluation, positive or negative, It depends enormously on the worker risking, never better said, his work. And they are taking advantage of it in the worst way.

kari paula journalist from Guardian, has echoed a curious and unfortunate trend that many Amazon couriers are beginning to experience. The buyers ask the delivery men, via the App or with a sign on the door, to dance or do certain actions to record it and upload it to networks like TikTok.

If the delivery man ignores these demands, It takes a bad evaluation in the service, and you can see your salary reduced to lose your job. Reason, for which, many of them agree to be hostages of their users.

Shoppers with ‘god complex’ extorting Amazon workers

see more Love this “make my underpaid Amazon driver dance and then record it with my personal internet connected surveillance device and put it on social media” stage of capitalism pic.twitter.com/nwylTKwp7Q — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 2, 2022

The most serious of the matter, in addition to the behavior of the buyers, is theto Amazon’s apparent persimity in this regard. Not only does it appear that he has done nothing to wipe out these extortion To their workers. It is that even in one of the videos uploaded to social networks, the Community Manager has had the grace to give wings to the matter:

It is far from being an isolated case. On the AmazonFlex subreddit there are countless absurd requests to Amazon workerssuch as this one in which the buyer demands that the worker thank the camera for “stay employed”. And the matter goes on and on through forums and social networks.

A story so absurd and unfortunate that it seems that, given the incentive system, it cannot be stopped without changing the operation of these platforms from top to bottom and, above all, the way Amazon has to evaluate its employees. It is not the first, because we have to remember the issue of the delivery men urinating in bottles because they did not even have time to go to the bathroom.

And then there is on the other hand, such disgraceful behavior by buyers that, just by intent, they should be banned for life from these platforms.








