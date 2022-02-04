Álvaro Dávila closed the bombings in Cruz Azul with everything and covid-19

Álvaro Dávila has been isolated this week because he tested positive for covid-19. Javier Alarcón revealed it in his first interview after the closing of the Cruz Azul market.

The transfer market that Cruz Azul closed for the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX had more high points than low. The club fired 12 players and received another eight players, two of whom were made official just as soon as the transfer book was finished: Iván Morales and Ángel Romero.

Total, the club spent around 12 million dollars on reinforcements, while they received around 8 million dollars for the sales made: Jonathan Rodriguez and Guillermo Fernandez. Álvaro Dávila took happy accounts of the signings made by the institution, which is one of the best reinforced in the tournament.

However, something that was not made public until this week is that the last two players who arrived at Cruz Azul did so while Dávila had covid-19 and was isolated at home. Javier Alarcón, in an interview with the club’s sports president, revealed it and made it clear that we have the best manager in the country.

“Alvaro, thank you very much for your time, and that you recover from covid, that you are already on your way out. The only thing, being demanding, is that this Cruz Azul is going to start rolling around on matchday 5 or 6.”, detailed the communicator in the YouTube video. The celestial manager did not respond to those good wishes.

Definitely, Cruz Azul has a genius on the board. He raised a signing that was closed in Boca Juniors, he managed to unlock all the problems that there were with Iván Morales and his representative, he let go of all the players who did not want to be in the club, he brought bombs that have been performing since day 1, he recovered money and spent less than in previous markets.