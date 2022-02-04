All the special evolutions of Pokémon Arceus Legends

the pokedex of Pokemon Legends: Arceus It is made up of a lot of diverse Pokémon that can be evolved simply by leveling up to a certain number. However, there is also a handful of Pokémon that have special evolutionary methods.

Between the special evolutions of Pokémon we find those who need to equip themselves with certain evolutionary stones or evolutionary objects, reach some specific parameters or even meet certain requirements for evolution to take place. Luckily, in this entry of our complete guide we are going to teach all special evolutions of Legends Pokmon Arceus and what to do to get them.

Evolutions with Evolutionary Stones

These are all the Pokmon available in Arceus Pokmon Legends that can evolve by using of the Evolutionary Stones:

Raichu: It evolves from Pikachu by giving it a Thunder Stone.

It evolves from Pikachu by giving it a Thunder Stone. Clefable: Evolves from Clefairy by handing her a Moon Stone.

Evolves from Clefairy by handing her a Moon Stone. Ninetals: Evolves from Vulpix by handing him a Fire Stone.

Evolves from Vulpix by handing him a Fire Stone. Alola Ninetales: Evolves from Alolan Vulpix by giving it an Ice Stone.

Evolves from Alolan Vulpix by giving it an Ice Stone. Hisui’s Arcanine: evolves from Hisui’s Growlithe by handing him a Fire Stone.

evolves from Hisui’s Growlithe by handing him a Fire Stone. Hisui electrode: Evolves from Hisui’s Voltorb by handing him a Leaf Stone.

Evolves from Hisui’s Voltorb by handing him a Leaf Stone. Chansey: it evolves from Happiny by giving it an Oval Stone.

it evolves from Happiny by giving it an Oval Stone. Vaporion: Evolves from Eevee by giving it a Water Stone.

Evolves from Eevee by giving it a Water Stone. Jolteon: Evolves from Eevee by giving it a Thunder Stone.

Evolves from Eevee by giving it a Thunder Stone. flareon: Evolves from Eevee by giving it a Fire Stone.

Evolves from Eevee by giving it a Fire Stone. roserade: Evolves from Roselia by handing her a Da Stone.

Evolves from Roselia by handing her a Da Stone. Mismagius: Evolves from Misdreavus by handing him a Night Stone.

Evolves from Misdreavus by handing him a Night Stone. Honchkrow: Evolves from Murkrow by handing him a Night Stone.

Evolves from Murkrow by handing him a Night Stone. magnetone: Evolves from Magneton by handing him a Thunder Stone.

Evolves from Magneton by handing him a Thunder Stone. Togekiss: Evolves from Togetic by handing him a Da Stone.

Evolves from Togetic by handing him a Da Stone. Leafeon: Evolves from Eevee by giving it a Leaf Stone.

Evolves from Eevee by giving it a Leaf Stone. Glaceon: Evolves from Eevee by giving it an Ice Stone.

Evolves from Eevee by giving it an Ice Stone. Gallade: Evolves from Kirlia by giving her a Dawn Stone (only if male).

Evolves from Kirlia by giving her a Dawn Stone (only if male). Pass: Evolves from Nosepass by giving it a Thunder Stone.

Evolves from Nosepass by giving it a Thunder Stone. Frosts: Evolves from Snorunt by giving him a Dawn Stone (only if female).

Evolves from Snorunt by giving him a Dawn Stone (only if female). Hisui’s Lilligant: Evolves from Petilil by giving him a Sun Stone.

Evolutions by exchanges and evolutionary objects

These are all the Pokmon available in Arceus Pokmon Legends that can evolve into trade them with other players and/or carrying equipped certain evolutionary items:

Alakazam: Evolves from Kadabra by equipping it with Cord Union or by trading it.

Evolves from Kadabra by equipping it with Cord Union or by trading it. Machamp: Evolves from Machoke by equipping it with Cord Union or by trading it.

Evolves from Machoke by equipping it with Cord Union or by trading it. Golem: Evolves from Graveler by equipping it with Cord Union or trading it.

Evolves from Graveler by equipping it with Cord Union or trading it. Gengar: evolves from Haunter by equipping it with Cord Union or trading it.

evolves from Haunter by equipping it with Cord Union or trading it. Steelix: Evolves from Onix by equipping it with Metallic Plating.

Evolves from Onix by equipping it with Metallic Plating. Scizor: Evolves from Scyther by equipping it with Metallic Plating.

Evolves from Scyther by equipping it with Metallic Plating. Porygon2: Evolves from Porygon when equipping him with Upgrade.

Evolves from Porygon when equipping him with Upgrade. Weavile: Evolves from Sneasel by equipping Sharp Claw to it (Night only).

Evolves from Sneasel by equipping Sharp Claw to it (Night only). sneaker: Evolves from Hisui’s Sneasel by equipping Sharp Claw (Daytime only).

Evolves from Hisui’s Sneasel by equipping Sharp Claw (Daytime only). Rhyperior: Evolves from Rhydorn when equipped with Protector.

Evolves from Rhydorn when equipped with Protector. Elective: Evolves from Electabuzz when equipping it with Electrizer.

Evolves from Electabuzz when equipping it with Electrizer. Magmortar: Evolves from Magmar when equipped with Magmatizer.

Evolves from Magmar when equipped with Magmatizer. Gliscor: Evolves from Gligar when equipping Sharp Fang to it (only at night).

Evolves from Gligar when equipping Sharp Fang to it (only at night). Porygon-Z: Evolves from Porygon2 by equipping it with Strange Disk.

Evolves from Porygon2 by equipping it with Strange Disk. Darknoir: Evolves from Dusclops by equipping it with Dire Cloth.

Evolves from Dusclops by equipping it with Dire Cloth. Cleavor: Evolves from Scyther by equipping Black Ore to it.

Evolves from Scyther by equipping Black Ore to it. Ursaluna: evolves from Ursaring by equipping it with Peat Block in Crimson Pantanal (only at night when there is a full moon).

Evolutions by learned movements

These are all the Pokmon available in Arceus Pokmon Legends that can be evolved by leveling up if they already know a specific movement:

Mr Mime: Evolves from Mime Jr. by learning the Mime move.

Evolves from Mime Jr. by learning the Mime move. Sudowoodo: Evolves from Bonsly upon learning the Mimic move.

Evolves from Bonsly upon learning the Mimic move. Ambipom: Evolves from Aipom upon learning the move Double Hit.

Evolves from Aipom upon learning the move Double Hit. Lickilicky: Evolves from Lickitung upon learning Roll.

Evolves from Lickitung upon learning Roll. tangrowth: Evolves from Tangela upon learning the move Past Power.

Evolves from Tangela upon learning the move Past Power. yangmega: Evolves from Yanma upon learning the move Power Past.

Evolves from Yanma upon learning the move Power Past. Mamoswine: Evolves from Piloswine upon learning the move Past Power.

Evolutions by levels of friendship

These are all the Pokmon available in Arceus Pokmon Legends that can evolve into achieve maximum friendship with the Trainer and go up a level:

Clefairy: it evolves from Cleffa when it reaches a high friendship.

it evolves from Cleffa when it reaches a high friendship. Snorlax: evolves from Munchlax when it reaches a high friendship.

evolves from Munchlax when it reaches a high friendship. Crobat: evolves from Golbat when it reaches high friendship.

evolves from Golbat when it reaches high friendship. TOGETIC: evolves from Togepi when it reaches high friendship.

evolves from Togepi when it reaches high friendship. espeon: evolves from Eevee when it reaches a high friendship (only during the day).

evolves from Eevee when it reaches a high friendship (only during the day). Umbrella: evolves from Eevee when it reaches a high friendship (only during the night).

evolves from Eevee when it reaches a high friendship (only during the night). Blissey: it evolves from Chansey when it reaches a high friendship.

it evolves from Chansey when it reaches a high friendship. Roselia: Evolves from Budew when you reach a high friendship (only during the day).

Evolves from Budew when you reach a high friendship (only during the day). Chimecho: evolves from Chingling when you reach a high friendship (only during the night).

evolves from Chingling when you reach a high friendship (only during the night). Lopunny: evolves from Buneary when it reaches high friendship.

evolves from Buneary when it reaches high friendship. Lucario: Evolves from Riolu when it reaches a high friendship (only during the day).

Evolves from Riolu when it reaches a high friendship (only during the day). Sylveon: evolves from Eevee when it reaches a high friendship (and only if it knows a Fairy-type move).

Evolutions due to special requirements or conditions

These are all the Pokmon available in Arceus Pokmon Legends that can evolve by various methods or only by meeting certain conditionssuch as depending on their genre, time of day or specific locations.