All the movies that Netflix will release in 2022 (in a single trailer) | Television | Entertainment

Netflix is ​​at another level in the world of home entertainment. This seems to be suggested through the trailer that has been released to present all the films that will be released this year, in which stars such as Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Ryan Gosling, Charlize Theron, Jamie Foxx and Henry Cavill they make funny comments to the viewer… in the middle of the movies they star in!

The result is a audiovisual of 3 minutes and 11 seconds loaded with action, suspense, romance, horror and, of course, clever comedy. The trailer arrives accompanied by the following message coming from Netflix itself:

Everything is ready for non-stop action with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the gray man, or for an adventure sci-fi with Halle Berry, in The Mothership (several of the titles in Spanish are pending). Criminals always return to the crime scene with Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s movie Knives Out 2, and with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2.

‘The Adam Project’, with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo, is one of the films that Netflix will release in 2022. Photo: The Universe

Good things come twice with Adam Sandler (Claw Y Spaceman) and Jamie Foxx (Day Shift Y They Cloned Tyrone), and also with the fun duets of Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (You People), Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg (me time), and a stop-motion reunion between Jordan Peele and Keegan‑Michael Key (Wendell and Wild).

If we talk about movies for the whole family, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña take us back to childhood with the adam project. We set off on fantastic adventures with the animated film sea ​​monster; slumberland, which stars Jason Momoa, and School for Good and Evil, with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. Also, Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson arrive for us to sing with Matildaby Roald Dahl.

Netflix gives you the chance to enjoy the latest projects from filmmakers like Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Scott Cooper, Edward Berger, Niki Caro, Guillermo del Toro, Sally El Hosaini, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, John Lee Hancock, Jean‑Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Tobias Lindholm, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Nora Twomey, and George C. Wolfe. There is no shortage of directorial debuts from Kenya Barris, JJ Perry, Dev Patel, Carrie Cracknell, Matthew Reilly and Millicent Shelton.

We also have the masterful performances of Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan , Jack O’Connell, Regé‑Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel and Rebel Wilson. In short: everything you need for a movie night like no other. (I)