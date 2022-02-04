All the details! The reason behind Maluma’s participation in the movie “Marry Me”

COLOMBIA – Maluma has become one of the ambassadors of the reggaeton Worldwide. He is considered a complete artist. His passion for music has led him to cross borders, although today he doesn’t just focus on creating new songs. And it is that the Colombian is determined to grow more professionally, so he bet on a new facet of actor.

To the surprise of many, the native of Medellin will hit Hollywood screens with Jennifer Lopez. From the hand of Owen Wilsonboth will star in a movie called “Marry Me”, which will be available to the public in the middle of the second week of February, specifically for Valentine’s Day.

In the middle of the launch, considering that there are only a few days left before the big premiere, Maluma and JLo decided to reveal some details about the romantic comedy. During a meeting with the magazine Billboard, the interpreter of “Felices los cuatro” let it be known that he was deeply proud of his debut as an actor. “We are making history right now as a Latino community,” he confessed about it.

In that sense, the renowned actress let it be known how difficult it was for her to create the soundtrack for the film, which will be released this Friday. “I wasn’t making an album for JLo, I was creating a different character, also weaving songs and writing them for history,” she recalled. In addition, she revealed the real reason that the paisa is part of the cast today.

“I wanted it to be the first English film to have a bilingual soundtrack. So we started thinking: Who right now is the best Latin guy who is making music and who could act, “he explained. Jennifer Lopezreferring to Maluma. On that first experience as an actor, the singer recalled that he had to yell at Owen Wilsonbeing the first time I tried it.