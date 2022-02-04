All about the Slim Gene Diet

Ilana Ovadia

Health Coach in Integrative Nutrition by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York.

Founder of the BIORESET clinic.

Sharon Ovadia

Health Coach by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Founder of the BIORESET clinic.

About your programs

All of its programs have a common denominator: lose weight quickly, in a healthy way, and manage to keep it off forever, changing habits that will also make it easy for us to keep them forever.

About BIO RESET

It is a fast, simple diet with long-term results.

The idea is to detoxify the body, eliminate fat in problem areas and shape the body, without losing muscle.

This diet attacks abnormal fat, in places where it shouldn’t be, so it also works for people who need to lose a little weight, but in specific areas.

Helps lose excessive fat without losing muscle.

You can lose up to 7 kilos in 3 weeks.

RESET your metabolism.

RESET your body weight set point (the weight your body is already used to).

RESET your body to eliminate the fat it doesn’t need, and transform the rest into energy.

The RESET allows you to preserve the muscle, to later develop it, tone it and mark your body.

RESET your appetite and modify the feeling of hunger.

RESET your tastes for food and your eating habits, changing them forever.

Martha’s Diet

The diet Martha is on is called the SLIM GENE DIET.

It is a low-calorie diet, with the consumption of foods that contain SIRTUINS.

SIRTUINS: are enzymes that speed up metabolism, burn fat and build muscle mass.

They are also substances that work in favor of the immune system and therefore help prevent various diseases, delay aging and keep you healthier.

Where are the sirtuins? They are in garlic, onion, celery, walnuts, cocoa, tree chili, broad beans, even red wine.

It is a diet in which they prepare all the food and juices and take them to your home or office, the idea is to ensure a rich meal, with adequate and well-balanced portions.

The program

WEEK 1: It is a stage of proven success where in 7 days you lose 3.2 kgs. The first three days are of low caloric intake; on the fourth day calorie intake increases. Despite the few calories that are consumed, it is proven that the SLIM GENE DIET causes a positive effect of satiety so as not to feel hungry

DAY 1-3: In this phase, 3 juices, 1 main meal and 1 snack are consumed

DAY 4-7: In this phase, 2 juices, 2 main meals and 1 snack are consumed.

WEEKS 2 and 3: Maintenance (OPTIONAL) During these weeks you will consolidate the weight loss achieved or you will be able to continue losing weight. You can continue with the diet or, under our supervision and recommendations, gradually incorporate the right foods, to make SLIM GENE DIET a life habit.

It includes:

Complete menu for 7 days.

Food delivery 2 times a week * (Sunday and Wednesday).

PDF manual with all the required information.

Two in-office InBody body scans.

Attention 24/7 via WhatsApp.

MENU SAMPLE