Alan Ritchson thus replaces Tom Cruise

Although they look nothing alike physically, actor Alan Ritchson plays a role played twice by Tom Cruise.

In 2012 the film was released jack reacher which was starring Tom Cruise Y Rosamund Pikein 2016 repeated with Jack Reacher: Never go backwhere the Hollywood megastar was accompanied by cobie smulders. Now, Amazon Prime Video has released a series about this character, but this time he is played by Alan Ritchsonknown for titans, Blue Mountain State Y Ninja Turtles.

The actor Alan Ritchson commented on what it means for him to replace Tom Cruise:

Yes, I grew up watching Tom Cruise, he’s a movie icon, he’s a legend and I can’t believe I share, that there’s only one degree of separation between us with this role. He is surreal and I am grateful for everything. He started with this, but he wanted to make sure I only absorbed what I found in the books and in the scripts.”

“I feel like that’s where I can best honor this character, I’m a bit of a behaviorist, I’ll naturally pick up traits that other people have and I just wanted to avoid that, to be so true to these incredible twenty-four books. At that point how could it possibly be and I feel like if I did that then I’m doing my job and if I’m doing my job I think we can create something that the fans will enjoy and those who haven’t read the books will still get a great series that you can also enjoy. I just wanted to stick to what was in the books and on the page.”

What is the series about?

When Jack ReacherAlan Ritchson is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit, he realizes he’s in the middle of a conspiracy that brings together corrupt cops, shady businessmen, and scheming politicians. The story is based on the best-selling book titled Danger zone from Lee Child.

Here I leave the trailer of the series reacher:

The series is now available on Amazon Prime Video.