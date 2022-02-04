After Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Doesn’t Want Any More Dates

Khloé Kardashian does not want to repeat her mistakes when choosing a partner. Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter, cheated on her again. Photo: Instagram

Khloé Kardashian has received the support of her clan, led by her mother, Kris Jenner and her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Kylie, after it was found that Tristan Thompson had not only been unfaithful to her, but was also the father of Maralee Nichols’s baby , the trainer who sued him in December for paternity. The businesswoman, who has a 3-year-old daughter, True, with the NBA player, had already forgiven the athlete for several infidelities, but this time, it seems there is no turning back.

Despite having repeatedly denied that he had had anything to do with trainer Maralee Nichols, a DNA test confirmed that the woman was telling the truth: their relationship existed, and he was the father of her baby, who was born in December. .

Immediately, Thompson published a message on his social networks, to clarify his situation to public opinion. “The paternity test results reveal that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that my paternity has been proven, I hope we can amicably raise our son.” Tristan also addressed the woman who forgave him so much, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. Without a doubt, my actions are not in line with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you, despite what you may think. Again, I’m terribly sorry.”

The relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has been full of infidelities, forgiveness and opportunities. In 2018, shortly before the birth of her daughter, the businesswoman found out about her partner’s infidelity with the model Lani Blair, and although they later overcame the deception, it only took a few months for the celebrities He learned again that the Sacramento Kings player was unfaithful to him with several women, including Jordyn Woods, a friend of his sister Kylie. But with the quarantine came reconciliation, and they even talked about having another child. “Those who are meant to be together are those who overcome everything that is designed to separate them and come out of it stronger than before,” she wrote. influencer in his networks, announcing that he was again with the father of his daughter. She posted this message on March 13, but she was unaware that, according to Thompson, on that day, on which she was celebrating her birthday, she had had sex with Maralee, the now confirmed mother of her third child.

A source told People that Kim’s sister was devastated and that she only wanted to seek her happiness, and according to the Daily Mailhas not the slightest intention of being in the world of dating, and of course, make the same mistakes when it comes to having a partner.