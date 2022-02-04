Aerobic exercise relieves dryness and itchy eyes

Aerobic-type physical exercise has many health benefits, and the latest to be discovered is that it can help improve tear secretion in people who suffer from dry or itchy eyes. This has been revealed by a study carried out by members of the University of Waterloo (Canada).

When we blink, the eye cover becomes covered in a protective layer that is key to healthy eye function. This tear film is composed of three layers: oil, water and mucin –a protein–, which together manage to hydrate the ocular surface and protect it against irritating agents such as dust or dirt, which can cause infections.

However, the use of screens, pollution or dryness in the environment can cause that tear film to become unstable. In these cases, dry spots may appear on the surface, which cause itching and an uncomfortable sensation characterized by burning and stinging.

Aerobic exercise improves eye moisture

The research, which has been published in the journal Experimental Eye Researchhas analyzed the secretion of tears and their stability time in 52 participants who were divided into two groups: athletes –they did aerobic exercise at least five times a week– and non-athletes –no more than one day of weekly physical activity–.

Exercise improves eye secretions, especially after exposure to screens, so it could be an alternative to moisturizing drops

Secretions were measured before the participants began the exercise and five minutes after they finished it. The results showed that, although all the participants experienced an improvement in the number of tears and their stability after exercising, the group of athletes achieved a greater increase in the eye moisture.

“Since much of our activity is linked to the use of screens, dry eye symptoms are becoming more common. Rather than having to use eye drops or other alternative treatments, our study aimed to determine if staying physically active can be an effective preventative measure against dryness.”