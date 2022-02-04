Actors who overcame abandonment

Fame, glamour, money and the bizarre life of celebrities makes us think that they have never suffered and that, on the contrary, they have had a path full of luck and blessings, but it is an idea far from reality, since , like everyone else, on many occasions his walk is full of suffering and misfortune.

That is why we will now review the lives of some stars who, since they were born, lived in abandonment and went through adoption, which often caused them to have a disturbing childhood.

Jack Nicholson

The versatile actor Jack Nicholson was adopted in a very peculiar way, because it was his own grandparents who raised him as if they were his parents.

Nicholson did not learn the truth until he was 37 years old, and this was due to an investigation by a journalist into the origins of the actor, which came to light in 2018 in a documentary called “Dr. Jack and Mr. Nicholson.”

The Time Magazine journalist spoke with neighbors, relatives, relatives and discovered that the actor’s real mother was the one who claimed to be his older sister, this happened because June became pregnant at 17 years of age without knowing who the father was.

In order for June to get on with her life, her parents decided to raise Jack as their own and not tell her who her real mother was.

The actor learned the truth after a call from the journalist, who at the time did not believe until he investigated on his side and found the truth.

Years later, he told the media that it was difficult when he found out: “It was quite a dramatic moment, but not what I would call traumatic. After all, when I found out who my mother was, I was already psychologically mature. In fact, it cleared up a lot of things for me. If I felt anything, it was, above all, gratitude,” he said.

Marilyn Monroe

Before being a Hollywood star and an icon of the last century, the actress had a difficult childhood and adolescence, after her mother abandoned her in a foster home when she was two weeks old.

Norma Jeane Baker, her real name, was born in Los Angeles, California on June 1, 1926, when her mother, Gladys Baker Monroe, was 24 years old. The actress never knew her father, the Norwegian Edward Mortenson, who after a brief marriage abandoned his mother.

Later, Marilyn’s mother was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, so the little girl was temporarily adopted by Albert and Ida Bolender, a couple who lived in Hawthorne, California.

Later, her mother reappeared again with a house of her own and took her away again, but after having problems again, they forced her to leave custody to Grace McKee, her best friend. When Grace got married, Marilyn was given into the custody of several families, and it was at this time that she suffered a lot of sexual abuse.

The future star was given into the custody of an uncle of the mother when he was already 12 years old and was sexually abused again, this time by one of the uncle’s sons, until he returned to his mother again.

In 1942, at just 16 years old, Norma Jeane married James Dougherty, a 21-year-old policeman who joined the Navy and was sent to Australia, while she stayed behind working with her mother-in-law in a factory, where she was discovered by a photographer and with it, began the history of the Hollywood icon.

Mauricio Ochman

The actor was adopted and went through a difficult childhood, in addition to always having problems with his official roles, due to the change of surnames and nationality, since he was born in the United States.

In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, he confessed that his biological mother abandoned him when he was a baby, he knows that he was born in Washington DC, and it was there that a family of Mexicans adopted him.

“My biological mother gives me up for adoption and a Mexican couple who lived there adopted me. They divorced when I was about a year and a half old and my mother brought me to Mexico. I grew up between Querétaro and Celaya,” he shared.

When the actor was between four and five years old, his adoptive mother remarried and from his new adoptive father comes his surname Ochmann; Due to this marriage, he had to go through another adoption process.

“The Ochmann belongs to my second adoptive father, who was legalized at the age of 11. I stopped seeing the first father when he was little, so I went from being Sánchez to Ochmann,” he recalled.

The fact that his different surnames appeared on his official documents caused him to be bullied by his classmates at school.

“The teachers made fun of me and also the classmates. Yes, I suffered bullying, luckily for me the director of the school had just adopted and said: ‘Let him wear whatever he wants, let him be called whatever he wants to be called’, then there like everything stopped…”, he recalled.

nicole richie

Fashion designer Nicole Richie’s life has been surrounded by scandal since she was very young, when she was adopted by the famous singer Lionel Richie and by the singer’s wife at the time, after their friend Peter Escovedo asked them to take care, because he was going through a strong economic crisis.

It was not until she was nine years old that she was officially adopted, but an affair by the singer that cost her marriage created a sentimental imbalance in Nicole.

The television presenter has also commented on several occasions that despite being a Richie, they did not send her to school in Beverly Hills, but to the one in the Valley, which is the least glamorous of the place.

She met her great friend Paris Hilton at the Buckley School kindergarten, with whom she made an MTV reality show called “The Simple Life”, but at 21 everything got out of control.

Nicole is said to have carried on, among other things, the trauma of her adoptive parents’ breakup and started drug and legal problems, including two arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as an eating disorder.

John Lennon

The 20th century legend was born in 1940 during World War II. His parents named him John Winston, after his paternal grandfather.

Due to the war, his father Alfred Lennon embarked on the high seas, until he was arrested in February 1944 for being “absent without leave”, which according to military terminology, is the desertion or abandonment of his duty in a declaration of war or in battle.

After that, his father did not return and his mother, called Julia, had to take care of him alone. Later she got together with another man with whom she became pregnant and although her husband returned she no longer wanted anything to do with him, while Lennon was sent to live with his uncles Mimi and George Smith in order to rebuild his life.

As a child, his relationship with his mother was very conflictive, but little by little his ties were rebuilt. At the age of 11 he began to visit her, until, when he turned 17, his mother was killed by a car. She composed the song that bears her name.

Eddie Murphy

The actor, born in Brooklyn, New York, was the son of Lillian, a telephone operator, and his father, Charles, was a traffic police officer and amateur comedian.

When the actor was eight years old, his father was murdered and his mother fell ill, so he and his brother were placed at the disposal of various foster homes for orphans. Period that changed the life of Eddie, who has commented on several occasions that there he began to do comedy to distract his brother from everything they were living.

After being in several group homes, her mother regained custody of her children and raised them with her stepfather Vernon Lynch, who was an ice cream plant foreman.