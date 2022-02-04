Actor Adan Canto continues to succeed in Hollywood | Sun

From Halle Berry’s abusive and beater in Herida, a Netflix film, the Mexican Adan Canto continues to make his way to Hollywood, now as a mobster in the FOX series, The Cleaning Lady.

The native of Coahuila maintains his steady pace by combining his acting work in film and television.

After the premiere on FOX on January 3, the series starring Elodie Yung in the role of Thony de la Rosa and Adan Canto as Arman Morales came to HBO Max.

“I got to be a mobster with a good heart and very good principles. What I like about this series is that it explores the lives of different people and how the circumstances in their lives take them to the point where they are in the story,” he says.

“The main character (Thony de la Rosa) is a Cambodian doctor who has to come to the United States to seek to save the life of her son who suffers from an immune problem and ends up working as a cleaning woman.”

Arman Morales, played by Canto, ends up getting involved with Thony, the woman who cleans, involving her in the murders that his criminal organization commits.

For the 40-year-old Mexican, being part of The Cleaning Lady is one more step in his career in Hollywood, where he expressed, he is already recognized.

In 2014, Canto shared credits with Kevin Bacon on the series The Following; with Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Lawrence in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and rubbed elbows with Kiefer Sutherland in the police show Designated Survivor.

In addition, in November 2021, the name of Adan Canto became relevant on the Netflix platform with the premiere of Herida, since he shares his starring role with Halle Berry.

“It is very nice to work with people (actors and actresses) that I met watching their films while I was growing up in the north of the Country and that I never imagined that I would work with them. Now to be able to enjoy working with personalities like Kevin Bacon, Halle Berry, Kiefer Sutherland is very nice and a great experience,” says Adán in a telephone interview.

Before Hollywood, Adan Canto developed a musical career in Monterrey in 2005, then continued his work as an actor in Mexico City, until he decided to settle in Los Angeles and break ground.

Contrary to what was previously thought that Mexicans did not have opportunities to break through as actors, today it seems to be a taboo.

“There’s a lot of interest (from filmmakers) in digging into and exploring different cultures, accents and languages. There’s a huge hunger for diversity, at least that’s what I’ve noticed in Hollywood. We’re going to see a scramble of cultures in the years to come.”

“For example Hurt with Halle Berry, the character (Desi DeMarco) was totally alien to me, I gained weight and changed my accent. Without a doubt, each project I’ve done has been different, with its degree of complexity, depending on the story and the gender”.