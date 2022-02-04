A new Nintendo Direct will take place this month

We get an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Super Mario and a rumor about a new Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Direct Rumor

In the post you have below, we can see the rumor that has spread in the last few hours. The information comes from Zippo, an insider who has hit and missed previous leaks in the past. For this reason, we cannot confirm that this will finally happen.

In this case, it ensures that the next Nintendo Direct will take place this month with the supposed presence of Mario Kart:

I heard that the first Direct of the year is taking place this month and could be as soon as next week. This week is scrapped due to impending Nintendo financial briefings. It’s going to be a big one. I’m not sure of the content at this point, but it’s safe to say that Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, Advance Wars 1+2, the heavily rumored Xenoblade 3, and a new Fire Emblem title will likely be featured. Nintendo has a lot to talk about, so I expect some huge bombshells to be dropped at this presentation. Plus, if you made Super Bowl-sized money bets that this new Mario Kart isn’t real, you’re going to be out of a lot of money.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. We will have to be attentive to see what is confirmed.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to kill

