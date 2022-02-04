a motorcycle, a ramp and a parachute

Tom Cruise is already used to performing dangerous scenes for his movies without resorting to extras from action movies. Custom that the actor already shows in his promotional interviews as a sign of identity and that serves to generate news that feeds the promotion of the film. The actor who plays Ethan Hunt takes that “impossible mission” quite seriously and in an interview with Empire magazine he has told about his latest crazy and dangerous stunt for the latest adventure in the franchise.

For the scene in question, Cruise needed just a motorcycle, a ramp and a jump into the void with a parachute, something simple right? The actor described the difficulty of the maneuver to the magazine: “If the wind was too strong it would blow me off the ramp. “The helicopter was a problem while we were filming the stunt because I didn’t want to speed down the ramp and get hit by a rock,” Cruise later mentioned the logistical difficulty of riding a motorcycle off a cliff, “if it came out strangely, we didn’t know what was going to happen to the bike. I had about six seconds once I jumped off the ramp to pull the parachute without getting tangled up, if that happens it’s not going to end well.”

Two impossible missions at once

Added to the difficulty of filming in the midst of a pandemic was the idea that the production had, immediately shooting both Mission Impossible 7 and 8. Tom Cruise wanted to point out the feelings he had with filming in the midst of a coronavirus that could economically sink the industry, so he pushed to safely resume production, so people could go back to work and theaters could have these kinds of money-making movies: “All those emotions were going through my mind (…) that the whole team knew that we had started shooting a movie again was very emotional.”

That the two installments are shot together is a great effort by the entire Mission Impossible team. The 7 is about to finish filming, waiting for its premiere on May 27, 2022 and the 8 for July 7, 2023. The only good thing about these delays is that we will have two years in a row with Ethan Hunt saving the world.