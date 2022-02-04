A little angel at the altar. Macaulay Culkin marries Brenda Song, mother of his nine-month-old daughter Dakota

After five years of relationship and a daughter in common, Macaulay Culkin will say “yes, I do” to the also actress Brenda Song, mother of her nine-month-old daughter, Dakota. The first clue was given by the former Disney girl when, days ago, she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while she was walking through Beverly Hills, but now, a source close to the couple confirmed it to People magazine.

In love, years ago, at the Stand Up to Cancer charity event, which they supported and took place in Los Angeles. Getty Images

“Macaulay and Brenda have loved being together as a family since they welcomed Dakota (…), engagement is a natural next step for them, they are excited about their future together.” Of course: at the moment they did not make the wedding date public.

Although they share few images together on their social networks, in August 2020 she published this photo when he turned 40, with the caption “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant. and funny you are and how grateful I am to be able to share life with you”.

The couple met in 2017 while filming the movie Changeland in Thailand. She had just broken up with Trace Cyrus, older brother of Miley Cyrus. Meanwhile, from the heart of the protagonist of My poor little angel, it is known that he was married to Mila Kunis for eight years (they broke up in 2011) and that he was previously married to actress Rachel Miner for two years, from whom he separated in 2000.

