A little angel at the altar. Macaulay Culkin marries Brenda Song, mother of his nine-month-old daughter Dakota
After five years of relationship and a daughter in common, Macaulay Culkin will say “yes, I do” to the also actress Brenda Song, mother of her nine-month-old daughter, Dakota. The first clue was given by the former Disney girl when, days ago, she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while she was walking through Beverly Hills, but now, a source close to the couple confirmed it to People magazine.
“Macaulay and Brenda have loved being together as a family since they welcomed Dakota (…), engagement is a natural next step for them, they are excited about their future together.” Of course: at the moment they did not make the wedding date public.
The couple met in 2017 while filming the movie Changeland in Thailand. She had just broken up with Trace Cyrus, older brother of Miley Cyrus. Meanwhile, from the heart of the protagonist of My poor little angel, it is known that he was married to Mila Kunis for eight years (they broke up in 2011) and that he was previously married to actress Rachel Miner for two years, from whom he separated in 2000.