A hacker steals 325 million in crypto from Wormhole

one more time or dire trio Crypto Theft Exposes the Security of Blockchain Platforms . wormholea crypto exchange protocol ivisas DeFi, advertisement this Wednesday that he had been the victim of a hack unknown that had allowed an attacker mine cryptocurrencies worth about 325 million dollars from the coffers of the platform.

In the world of decentralized finance, a blockchain protocol is created (known as “bridge”) to provide “interoperability” between the DeFi blockchain networks for (supposedly) allow secure transfer of tokens from one chain to another.

At least to yes that’s how it’s supposed to work . Clearly, it’s or is not what happened with Wormhole, which warned this week of that a exploit had allowed a hacker was done with 120 000 wETH (which were equivalent during the time of the robbery about $325 million ). It’s not really worth delving into the technical alchemy required to achieve it but suffice it to say that it left many users wondering what the fuck it just happened with your money .

After the hack caused a mass hysteria on Twitter, the platform went to great lengths to calm the waters, but user concerns they were understandable : Wormhole occupies a significant space within the platforms DeFi, as it represents a important via between solana ecosystem and other decentralized networks for the asset swap

The platform offered its hacker a “reward for his mistake ” from 10 million, in an attempt to “buy” the funds he had Stolen . We have already seen similar offers, such as when the last summer the Poly Network DeFi platform was hacked and lost more than 600 million. Interestingly, at that time the tactic it workedalthough to It doesn’t look like that will be the case here.

Just when things they painted worse for Wormhole, the platform surprised everyone this Thursday stating that somehow everything there was back to normal . The company tweeted that its systems had been “patched ” and that “all the funds” that had disappeared during the incident “had been restored.” Woof ! They sure looked good news but it wasn’t quite clear statements of Wormhole. Had the hacker returned the money? had anyone rescued the company ?

It soon became clear that it was rather the second. Jump Cryptothe parent company of Wormhole, announced this Thursday that he had replenished the platform’s funds to prevent its collapse.

So , there you have it. another fun adventure in the world of decentralized finance. According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, this incident represents the fourth cryptocurrency heist. greatest of all time just behind the notorious Mt. Gox disaster), and there are already more than 2000 millions missing in similar robberies .

While the platforms are supposed to DeFi are a mainstay essential in the utopian dream of a world ruled by blockchain, every time there is further evidence that it is an excellent mechanism for lose a lot of money.