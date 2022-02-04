A Genshin Impact cosplayer entered a game show in Mexico — Kudasai

“Guess” is a game show in which skill and dexterity are put to the test among the participants, hosted by Arturo de la Garza and produced by Multimedia: Television based in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico. However, we are not here to talk about the program itself, but about a participant in the edition of last February 2.

«I come from Barbara from a video game called “Genshin Impact“. As you can see, she is a very cute little nun, but I still have the attitude to win.», mentioned the cosplayer Rabbit (@whiterabbit_exe)who was assigned in the leadership of the “Blue Team” inside the game. In the end, it seems that everything ended up being worth it, since the “Blue Team” was the winner of the program by a difference of only 7 points (100-93). At “Red Team“the cosplayer was also present”San Chan (@sanchanclau)“, although he was not given space to present his outfit.

His participation inspired some memes on social networks:

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.3” of the video game was released globally on November 24, while the “Version 2.4” was released on January 5. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Fountain: Official Twitter Account

©miHoYo